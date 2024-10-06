BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of hotel workers at the two largest Hilton properties in the city began an open-ended strike on Sunday.

Unlike the first wave of limited-duration hotel strikes that impacted both properties during the Labor Day weekend, this time the strikers say they will not return to work until they reach a new agreement with the hotel companies.

Striking workers include room attendants, housepersons, front desk agents, telephone systems operators, doorpersons, bellhops, cashiers, cooks, dishwashers, banquet staff, and others.

Picketers could be seen marching outside Park Plaza and the Hilton hotel at Logan Airport.

Strikers voted to authorize a citywide strike at 36 Boston properties whose previous contracts expired on Aug. 31

