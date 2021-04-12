Hotels.com celebrating 4/20 by giving away $200 in ‘munchie money’ to travelers

(WHDH) — Hotels.com announced Monday that it will be celebrating 4/20 by giving away $200 in “munchie money” for travelers to spend on room service.

“Get ready to celebrate stoned and in style because Hotels.com is picking up the room service tab so you can satisfy your ‘cana-iduced’ cravings,” the travel booking website said in a press release.

A total of 20 travelers who send their hotel reservation confirmation to munchiehotels@hotels.com will be selected to receive a free night in their Hotels.com account for their next getaway and VIP gold status for a late check-out time, in addition to the munchie money.

Booking confirmations can be submitted up until 4:20 a.m. on April 20 and Hotels.com says it’s accepting confirmations from any property or online travel service.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)