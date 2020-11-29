Hours extended at Revere COVID-19 testing site due to high demand

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A coronavirus testing site in Revere has extended its hours due to high demand after the holiday.

The “Stop the Spread” site on School Street is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

The board of health is asking residents to isolate and watch for symptoms if they traveled on Thanksgiving Day or gathered with others outside of their homes.

The board also wants residents to know that a negative COVID-19 test does not eliminate your risk of catching the virus.

