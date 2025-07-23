WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff with police drew a large law enforcement presence in Worcester Wednesday afternoon.

The incident on West Boylston Street lasted throughout the afternoon, during which time residents were advised to stay away from the area.

7News did not see anyone taken into custody.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

