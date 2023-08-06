BOSTON (WHDH) - An hours-long standoff between police and a barricaded suspect around Caldwell Street in Charlestown Saturday night ended after over eight hours.

Boston police then responded to the area where police said a man barricaded himself inside his home shortly around 4:30 p.m. The standoff lasted until about 1 a.m. Police said no one was injured, and the barricaded person was sent to the hospital for evaluation.

Neighbors speaking with 7NEWS said they called police because they were concerned for another neighbor.

With police responding, some neighbors said they came home to realize they could not park on their street. Some were still unable to get home around 11 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

