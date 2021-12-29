SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Hourslong lines formed again Wednesday at COVID-19 testing sites in Massachusetts as residents scrambled to get tested amid a surge in new cases following the Christmas holiday.

A drive-thru testing site in the parking lot at the Square One Mall in Saugus, which is open daily from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., was forced to close early after it quickly reached its capacity limit.

Video from the scene showed what looked like a never-ending line of cars snaked around the parking lot as people waited for their opportunity to get tested for the virus.

“I thought there would be a lot of people because of Christmas…But I didn’t think it would be this long,” one man in line said. Another woman added, “People are out not wearing masks and not social distancing, so it’s not surprising.”

The continued race to get tested comes as health officials report record-breaking daily case counts with the omicron variant spreading like wildfire.

A site at Revere High School was also packed with cars of people awaited a test.

Earlier this week, a testing site in Marlboro had to start turning cars away at noon after getting swamped with people.

There have been more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

