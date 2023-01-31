NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - State troopers, local police officers and a regional SWAT unit responded to what authorities called a “single barricaded subject” at a hotel in Norwood on Tuesday — and after 11 hours, the situation ended without incident.

Officials with the Norwood Police Department told 7NEWS that officers were first called to the Hampton Inn off of Route 1 around 11 a.m., and that the individual involved was experiencing mental distress.

We’re on scene of a single barricaded subject at the Hampton Inn on Route 1. MetroLEC SWAT has responded to assist. There is no threat to the community or to nearby businesses at the time. We will post here with any pertinent update. @wbz @WCVB — Norwood Police (@NorwoodPolice) January 31, 2023

“We have a barricaded subject inside the hotel,” said Deputy Police Chief Chris Padden. “He is suicidal and he is in mental distress right now. We are talking with him – we are trying to talk him to come out and not to harm himself. We don’t feel there’s any threat to the public and we have negotiators in there working with him.”

The department reiterated online that there was no threat posed to the community or any nearby businesses as state and local police responded, in addition to a MetroLEC SWAT unit.

Details on what led up to the situation have not yet been released, though authorities said part of the hotel was evacuated as a result of the incident.

