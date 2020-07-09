House adopts Baker’s bill on managing mosquitoes

BOSTON (WHDH) - House representatives on Beacon Hill have voted to approve Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s bill on mosquitoes.

The proposed bill would give the state’s Mosquito Control Board more powers to manage mosquito-borne illnesses when there is an elevated risk of infection.

The elevated risk would have to be declared by Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials.

If enacted, the bill would also establish a task force that would recommend an updated approach to controlling mosquitoes.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)