House aide says Barr will redact Mueller report

Attorney General William Barr does not intend to give Congress a complete copy of the report from special counsel Robert Mueller.

That’s according to a House Democratic aide who briefed reporters on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

The aide said Barr spoke with Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler late Wednesday and indicated he was redacting grand jury information from the confidential report. While grand jury information is often confidential, it can be unsealed in some situations.

The aide added Nadler offered to work with Barr to have the information unsealed.

House Democrats are pressing for the full release of Mueller’s report.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Barr’s four-page synopsis “condescending” and “arrogant” and said Democrats need to draw their own conclusions about what Mueller found.

