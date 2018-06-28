House backs $675 B spending bill for Pentagon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved a $675 billion spending bill for the Defense Department that includes a 2.6 percent raise for the military.

Lawmakers approved the bill, 359-49, on Thursday. The vote sends the bill to the Senate, where the Senate Appropriations Committee approved a similar measure this week.

The House bill provides $146 billion for equipment and upgrades, including $22.7 billion for 12 Navy ships, two Virginia-class submarines and three fast-moving littoral combat ships.

The bill includes an amendment by Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego to bar the Pentagon from buying goods or services from Chinese telecommunications giants ZTE and Huawei. ZTE is accused of violating trade laws by selling sensitive technologies to North Korea and Iran. Huawei has ties to the Chinese government and is considered a security risk.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)