WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of a house under construction appears to have collapsed in Weymouth Tuesday.

Firefighters were seen going in and out of the property on Vine Street, looking for what first responders said was a trapped person.

The incident happened shortly after a building’s scaffolding collapsed in Quincy. It was windy Tuesday afternoon, with gusts causing thousands of power outages across Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

No additional information was immediately available.

