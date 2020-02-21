House damaged after crash sends oil truck careening into NH home

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) – An oil truck slammed into the side of a home in Manchester, New Hampshire, after colliding with a sedan on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 20 Old Orchard Way around 1:15 p.m. found a mangled blue sedan in the roadway and a Deep Discount Oil tanker lodged in the side of a nearby home, according to the Manchester Police Department.

A preliminary investigation indicates the sedan was heading north on South Mammoth Road and the truck was headed south when the collision occurred, police said.

The truck driver then lost control of the tanker and careened into the home, coming to a rest inside the home.

Both drivers, along with a passenger in the truck, were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a large hole in the side of the home and debris scattered in the street near the initial crash scene.

There was no one home at the time of the crash.

With the cabinets in pieces and the kitchen sink on the floor, Mike Bernard said that if the crash had happened just ten minutes later he would have been standing right in the path of destruction.

“I usually come here for my lunch break,” he said, “I was 10 minutes away from getting here for my lunch so if it had been then I would have been plowed into who knows where.”

Everything will need to be replaced.

The cleanup lasted well into the night.

Manchester police and New Hampshire State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

