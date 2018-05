UPTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Crews demolished a house Friday in Upton that was damaged in a fire in 2016.

The house near Main Street caught fire two years ago. Most of the damage happened in the garage.

An Upton police officer saved the family inside, waking them and their five dogs up in order to get them to safety.

