House destroyed following apparent explosion in Amherst, NH

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) – An apparent explosion left an under construction house destroyed along Baboosic Lake in Amherst, New Hampshire on Friday morning.

Video from SKY7 HD showed charred remains of the house on Clark Avenue as smoke continued to rise. An explosion left the home completely destroyed.

“Out of nowhere, a big explosion. It just blew up the whole house, the doors and the windows went in the lake,” said Matthew Benoit who witnessed the incident.

Firefighters from several towns could be seen spraying water over the property to put out hot spots.

“We’ve already got something that’s a total loss, let’s keep any other buildings that are close to it from suffering a loss,” said Amherst Fire Chief Matthew Conley.

No one was inside the home at the time of the explosion and no serious injuries have been reported. One contractor suffered burns to his arm but is expected to be okay.

Officials say the home was in the final stages of construction before the explosion reduced the structure to a pile of rubble.

“My heart is completely broken for them,” said neighbor Fran. “They’re the nicest people in the world.”

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, according to officials.

No additional information has been released.

