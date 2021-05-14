House destroyed following apparent explosion in Amherst, NH

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - An apparent explosion left an under construction house destroyed in Amherst, New Hampshire on Friday morning.

Video from SKY7 HD showed charred remains of the house on Clark Avenue as smoke continued to rise.

Firefighters could be seen spraying water over the property to put out hot spots.

There were no serious injuries reported.

Witnesses told 7NEWS that they heard explosions.

No additional information has been released.

Amherst NH home leveled following a major fire, witnesses say they heard explosions. No serious injuries reported, house was under construction. Picture courtesy of a witness @7News pic.twitter.com/cgKb5tUi6i — Aisha Mbowe (@AishaMbTV) May 14, 2021

