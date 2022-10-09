BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire in the living room of a house this morning left a family of three without a home.

Around 11:23 a.m. fire crews responded to a reported fire in the living room of a home on Wattaquadock Road in Bolton. Upon arrival, all occupants were out of the house.

Crews received mutual aid from surrounding towns and the fire was out in a half hour.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries, but the family of three is displaced.

