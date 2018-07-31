MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A house fire in New Hampshire took the lives of two people early Tuesday morning.

A passerby alerted Merrimack fire officials about a possible structure fire at 7 Gail Rd. around 12:40 a.m.

Firefighters found two victims, whose names have not been released, inside the home, fire officials said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

