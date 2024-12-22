SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - A house was consumed by flames in Spencer Sunday after a fire broke out inside, with firefighters jobs made more difficult when fireworks inside the home exploded low to the ground.

Crews responding to a reported fire on East Avenue found heavy flames coming from the building and other nearby structures suffering heat damage, according to the department’s fire chief.

The fireworks launched sparks towards debris and nearby crews.

Fire Chief Robert Parsons said the fire was so intense it damaged nearby homes.

Along with the fireworks, propane tanks also added fuel to the flames, but the biggest obstacle was a lack of water.

Getting water to the house was a struggle, Parsons said.

‘There’s no hydrants at all, everything had to be brought in,” he said.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

