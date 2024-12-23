STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from several towns responded to a house fire in Stoneham on Sunday.

First responders said the fire at the house on Tamarock Terrace started in the garage and spread into the home.

Officials said the two people living inside got out safely are are staying with family in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said it appears to be accidental.

