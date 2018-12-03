New Hampshire house fire leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

WARREN, N.H. (AP) — A woman has died in a house fire in New Hampshire.

Firefighters say the fire broke out in Warren on Sunday night. Rescuers were able to get to one woman in time and brought her out, but heavy fire conditions prevented them from rescuing a second woman.

The rescued woman and a third woman in the home were taken to a hospital for treatment. Other residents in the home were able to escape.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The state fire marshal’s office was called to the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)