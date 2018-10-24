KENOVA, W. Va. (WHDH) — A West Virginia homeowner is getting in the Halloween spirit by placing 3,000 pumpkins on his property.

Ric Griffith enlists volunteers to help gut and carve pumpkins for his house in Kenova.

Getting the jack-o’-lanterns ready takes several days and about 1,000 volunteers, but Griffith says it’s worth it.

“The volunteers are my favorite part partly because they bail me out each year and helped me do this but also because of their reaction,” he said. “They are proud that we have this in our area.”

People from around the area stop by the Pumpkin House to take in the festive scene.

