SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - A house was consumed by flames in Spencer on Sunday after a fire broke out inside, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire on East Avenue found heavy flames coming from the building and other nearby structures suffering heat damage, according to the department’s fire chief.

Getting water to the house was a struggle, he said.

‘There’s no hydrants at all, everything had to be brought in,” he said.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

