TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A fast-moving fire raced through a home in Topsfield on Friday and officials are working to determine what cause the flames to break out.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Coppermine Road found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Witnesses said they heard an explosion before the flames broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

