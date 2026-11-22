WARE, MASS. (WHDH) - A house went up in flames in Ware on Saturday, and images from the firefight show flames ripping through the structure.

Crews responding to a reported car fire in an attached garage found heavy flames extending into the home, according to the Ware Fire Department.

One person was taken to the hospital and two dogs and a cat died in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

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