CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - A house collapsed as a fire tore through the structure in Cranston, Rhode Island early Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at a home on Lincoln Avenue found heavy flames coming from the building.

A video taken at the scene showed the home collapse as crews battled the flames.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)