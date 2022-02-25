CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - A house collapsed as a fire tore through the structure in Cranston, Rhode Island early Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at a home on Lincoln Avenue found heavy flames coming from the building.

A video taken at the scene showed the home collapse as crews battled the flames.

No additional information was immediately available.

