House members consider meeting in cars in January

The House of Representatives is tentatively planning to hold a drive-in style meeting in January at the University of New Hampshire in the wake of its speaker dying of COVID-19.

Dick Hinch, who was sworn in Dec. 2 as leader of the state’s newly Republican-led, 400-member House, died Wednesday. He was 71 and had been starting his seventh, two-year term in the House.

His death prompted Democrats to call for the Jan. 6 meeting to be held virtually. Lawmakers are expected to elect a new speaker, adopt rules and introduce bills.

“The Democratic Party wants to go virtual and we are having trouble with that. We are just looking at safety and getting everyone together,” Acting Speaker Sherman Packard told The Associated Press.

The meeting would be held in one of the UNH parking lots, Packard said. They are trying to work out additional details, including how lawmakers would be vote. “This is a concept to see if we can do it,” Packard said.

Over the weekend, another high-ranking Republican lawmaker in the House said she contracted COVID-19. Kimberly Rice, of Hudson, said on Facebook that she is “feeling horrible” and struggling to breathe, but vowed to beat the virus. “This has been one of the toughest weeks I think I’ve ever had,” she wrote in a post on Saturday.

Rice was recently appointed to one of the leading positions in the House.

More than a quarter of House members, most of them Democrats, skipped the swearing-in ceremony after learning the day before that several Republican lawmakers had tested positive for the virus after attending a Nov. 20 indoor meeting.

VACCINE SHIPMENT

New Hampshire received its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, about 12,675 doses.

“The state stands ready to get to work and distribute this life-saving vaccine to the citizens of our state,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement Sunday night.

The first shipment is expected to be distributed to at-risk health workers, including front-line clinical staff providing direct patent care. Subsequent allotments would be distributed to residents of long-term care facilities and first responders.

“We’re all sitting here on pins and needles waiting for that to arrive,” said Patricia Ramsey, president of Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth, a long-term care facility. She told U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan during a call with others in the industry that she hadn’t heard yet on distribution plans from the pharmacy her organization signed up with.

“Some of our colleagues already have had clinics scheduled, and some of us haven’t even heard from the pharmacy that we chose,” she said, adding, “Our families are looking for those vaccines, our residents, our staff — it just can’t come soon enough.”

Nearly 31,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, with 722 cases announced Sunday that included results from several days earlier in the week. Three new deaths were announced, for a total of 603 since the pandemic began.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from over 400 new cases per day on Nov. 29 to over 880 new cases per day on Sunday.

