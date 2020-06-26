House of Blues opens new rooftop bar in shadow of Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - House of Blues Boston has opened up a new rooftop bar on Lansdowne Street in the shadow of Fenway Park.

The Deck on Lansdowne, which started welcoming guests on Friday, will be opened Tuesday through Sunday until the end of October.

Seating is first-come, first-served for parties of up to six people atop the Landsdowne Garage. Guests have to be at least 21 years of age.

Chef Kevin Doherty will be serving up four different kinds of personal-sized pizza, as well as personal-sized Mediterranean fruit and cheese platters. The Sausage Guy will also be on hand to make for an authentic Lansdowne Street experience.

There will be an array of craft beers to choose from, as well as wine, lemonade, and sodas.

The bar also offers contactless ordering and payment.

For information on hours of operation and food and drink offerings, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)