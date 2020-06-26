House of Blues opens new rooftop bar on Lansdowne Street

House of Blues Boston has opened up a new rooftop bar on Lansdowne Street in the shadows of Fenway Park.

The Deck on Lansdowne, which started welcoming guests on Friday, will be opened Tuesday through Sunday until the end of October.

Seating is first-come, first-served for parties of up to six people. Guests have to be at least 21 years of age.

Chef Kevin Doherty will be serving up four different kinds of personal-sized pizza, as well as personal-sized Mediterranean fruit and cheese platters. The Sausage Guy will also be on hand to make for an authentic Lansdowne Street experience.

The cashless bar also offers contactless ordering and payment.

For information on hours of operation and food and drink offerings, click here.