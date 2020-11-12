House on Nantucket reduced to rubble in apparent explosion

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A house on Nantucket was reduced to rubble in an apparent explosion on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a structure fire in the area of Woodbury Lane were greeted by fierce flames and thick black smoke.

People who live in the area told 7NEWS that they felt a blast before they spotted the fire.

“The house seemed gone. What was burning was on the ground,” said Jay Starr, who recorded video of the flaming home. “It’s a 100 percent total loss.”

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the blast.

Those who live on the island say there have been two explosions reported in the last week.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)