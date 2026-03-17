(CNN) — House Oversight Chair James Comer on Tuesday issued a subpoena to Attorney General Pam Bondi to appear for a deposition on April 14 as part of the panel’s Jeffrey Epstein probe.

Comer wrote in the subpoena cover letter that his panel is investigating the “possible mismanagement of the federal government’s investigation” into Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

“The Committee has questions regarding the Department of Justice’s handling of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his associates and its compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act,” Comer wrote, referring to the law passed by Congress last year mandating the Justice Department’s release of the files.

Separately, the committee announced that Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche are slated to brief members of the panel behind closed doors on Wednesday. A source familiar with the process told CNN that the Justice Department requested it brief the committee on its Epstein investigation and compliance with the law in order to promptly answer lawmakers’ questions, given that scheduling a deposition with the committee will take time.

A DOJ spokesperson called the subpoena “completely unnecessary,” but did not say whether the attorney general would comply.

“This subpoena is completely unnecessary. Lawmakers have been invited to view the unredacted files for themselves at the Department of Justice, and the Attorney General has always made herself available to speak directly with members of Congress,” the spokesperson said.

“She continues to have calls and meetings with members of Congress on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which is why the Department offered to brief the committee tomorrow. As always, we look forward to continuing to provide policymakers with the facts,” the spokesperson continued.

DOJ’s release of the files has prompted complaints from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, with critics saying they believe the files were overly redacted and demanding greater transparency.

“As Attorney General, you are directly responsible for overseeing the Department’s collection, review, and determinations regarding the release of files pursuant to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and the Committee therefore believes that you possess valuable insight into these efforts,” Comer wrote.

The move comes after the GOP-led committee voted on a bipartisan basis earlier this month to subpoena Bondi for testimony about her role in the release of the files.

Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the panel, on Tuesday nodded to the bipartisan effort that led to the subpoena.

“Thanks to united Oversight Committee Democrats, along with the support of several Republicans, the Attorney General will now appear before our committee under oath. No more lies. No more distractions. We want the truth—and justice for the survivors,” Garcia said.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

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