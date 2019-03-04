House panel launches sweeping new probe of Trump, White House, campaign, businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it has received the House Judiciary Committee’s letter requesting documents related to the Trump administration, family and business as part of an expanding Russia investigation.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday that the White House counsel’s office and relevant officials will review the letter and respond at the appropriate time.

The committee is requesting documents from more than 60 people.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., who says he believes the president obstructed justice, says the panel wants to review documents from the Justice Department, the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg. He says former White House chief of staff John Kelly and former White House counsel Don McGahn also are likely targets.

