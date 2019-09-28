House Republican says he supports process playing out in Trump impeachment inquiry

(CNN) — Nevada Republican Rep. Mark Amodei said Friday he supports the process playing out in the formal impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, but said he does not support impeaching the President.

Amodei is the first House Republican to publicly show support for the inquiry since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of the probe this week.

“Let’s put it through the process and see what happens,” Amodei said on a call with reporters, according to audio posted by The Nevada Independent.

“In no way, shape, or form, did I indicate support for impeachment,” Amodei clarified in a later statement. Michigan Rep. Justin Amash was the only House Republican to publicly argue that Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct before announcing this summer he was leaving the Republican Party.

Amodei said on the call that at this time he does not believe Trump pushing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, is an impeachable offense.

“I don’t know that it’s a smoking gun or whatever,” Amodei said of the transcript released by the White House of the conversation between the two leaders. “So it’s like, I think that’s why we have the committee process.”

The Nevada Republican’s comments came one day after the release of a stunning whistleblower complaint that alleges Trump abused his official powers “to solicit interference” from Ukraine in the upcoming 2020 election, and that the White House took steps to cover it up. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

“The complaint’s been filed, it should be processed by … all the committees that have a dog in that fight for oversight,” Amodei said on the call. “I’m a big fan of oversight. Let’s let the committees get to work and see where it goes.”

“The process is what will give us something that we can make an informed judgment on,” Amodei said. “And I’m all for informed judgments.”