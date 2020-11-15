House seriously damaged in North Reading blaze

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating what caused a fire to break out at a home in North Reading on Saturday.

Crews responding to the blaze on Sunset Avenue just before 1 p.m. found flames coming from the second story of the home, officials said.

Everyone living in the home made it out safely, fire officials said. A cat perished in the flames.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames but the home was seriously damaged.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)