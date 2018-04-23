House-sitter comes face-to-face with attempted robber in Cohasset

COHASSET, Mass. (WHDH) — A suspect is on the loose after a house-sitter said she encountered a man trying to break into a home in Cohasset.

Police said this happened Thursday night on Jerusalem Road. The suspect managed to break into the back of the house through a sliding glass door. A house-sitter, who did not want to reveal her identity, was in the home at the time.

“I was in the back bedroom and I didn’t want to be trapped there so I had my phone and I peeked around the corner. And there he was,” she said.

The house-sitter said the family’s dogs came running in at that point, scaring the suspect away.

“I truly believe they saved my life, I really do,” she said. “Because he was still coming when he saw me, face-to-face.”

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid 20s to early 30s standing between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall. he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, jeans, white sneakers and black gloves.

