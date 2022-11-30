United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led the countdown to the annual tree lighting outside the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. Tuesday night.

Pelosi was joined by a 9-year-old boy from the Cherokee tribe in North Carolina to light the 78-foot Christmas tree.

The boy said he applied to be this year’s youth tree lighter so he could share his tribe’s culture with people from across the country.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)