The House unanimously approved a $48.1 billion annual budget Friday afternoon, and Senate approval is expected later in the day.

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, who co-chaired the conference committee that resolved differences between the House and Senate budget proposals, said the vote will “mark a capstone to a volatile 16-month odyssey we have seen since the pandemic first struck the commonwealth.”

“We’ve been through a lot, and we’ve come out of the last year and a half in a stronger fiscal situation than any of us could have ever imagined,” Michlewitz told his colleagues prior to the vote. Massachusetts remains one of a few states without an annual budget in place for the fiscal year that began on July 1.

State programs, services and payroll costs are being funded through an interim budget.

The budget appears headed for Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk today. Baker gets 10 days to review the budget before signing it and sending back any amendments and vetoes.

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.