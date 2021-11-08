House Speaker Ronald Mariano has targeted action on a health care sector oversight bill before lawmakers break for the holiday recess after Nov. 17, but a top deputy said Monday he is “not 100 percent sure yet” if that legislation will emerge in the next nine days.

Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, told the News Service that he is still working with Mariano to determine their “options” for rolling out legislation aimed at protecting community hospitals against competition from larger conglomerates.

Asked if the House still aimed to produce and approve the bill before next week’s end of formal lawmaking sessions for the year, Michlewitz replied, “I’m going to talk to the speaker today about that. I’m not 100 percent sure yet. We have to figure out exactly what our options are.”

Michlewitz also said his goal is to negotiate and send to Gov. Charlie Baker a final spending bill allocating state surplus tax revenue and much of the American Rescue Plan Act funding before the recess.

The Senate plans to debate its $3.668 billion version of the bill — and 722 amendments to it — on Wednesday.

“We’re going to have to get to negotiating right away, but I don’t think we can really get too deep into anything until we see their final product,” Michlewitz said. “The hope is to work around the clock as quickly as we can once we can start matching up the different proposals and hopefully get something done before we break. That’s the goal, but we will have work to do no matter where we are at the end of it.”

Gov. Charlie Baker has for months been urging lawmakers to act on the spending bill, and now the Legislature is up against the clock, with Democrats needing to scramble to reach a quick deal.

The health care bill Mariano outlined last week figured to be a major feature in the House in the coming days, but after leadership informed representatives to be ready for potential formal sessions Tuesday and Wednesday, the House adjourned Monday without producing any bill text or officially scheduling a formal session.

Michlewitz said Monday that there are other bills “kicking around,” but “nothing to the forefront at the moment.”

Mail-in voting and expanded early voting policies that have been in place during the pandemic are set to expire Dec. 15 without action from the House.

The Legislature is off Thursday for Veterans Day and rarely holds formal sessions on Fridays.

