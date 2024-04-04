WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested on criminal charges following the death of a woman in Weymouth, officials said.

Officers investigating the death of Christine Mello, who was found dead in her home on Monday, arrested Kelly Shaw, 44, and John “Jack” Harper, 45, in connection with financial crimes discovered in the course of the investigation, according to a joint statement issued by Weymouth Police Chief Richard Fuller and Norfolk DA Michael W. Morrisey.

Shaw, 44, who had been staying with Mello, and Shaw’s associate, Harper, 45, who doesn’t have a permanent address, are expected to be arraigned on charges including larceny over $1,200, uttering forged checks, and other offenses.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

