Houses of worship implement safety guidelines ahead of holiday services

BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker announced new restrictions Tuesday ahead of the holidays in an effort to curb the growing coronavirus spread. However, these restrictions will not impact houses of worship and many churches are planning changes to keep people safe.

“Christmas masses are taking place with safety guidelines and fewer people in churches,” Cardinal Sean O’Malley said while laying out the safety procedures which will be put in place for services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Masks will be required, social distancing enforced and the state’s 40 percent capacity mandate strictly adhered to.

Similar safety precautions will be in place in the Worcester diocese where singing will be discouraged and church windows will be open.

“We are trying to make sure there’s enough air circulation — especially if it’s a smaller church,” spokesman Raymond Delisle said. So, you should be prepared to keep your coat and mittens on.”

Some churches will be taking things a step further and holding mass outside.

“Masses from cars. So, they use the FM transmitter to hear the mass in your car and they set up various ways of distributing communion,” Delisle explained.

Parishioners are urged to call ahead to reserve a seat for two of the most attended days of the year. Those who cannot attend in person will be able to watch a service via Livestream in many cases.

“I would urge all of you watching mass on television to participate fully, to make it a truly sacred event in your life. No pajamas and coffee mugs, say the prayers with the people,” O’Malley said.

No midnight masses will be held this year. Churches will be emptied out by 9:30 p.m. so as to comply with the state mandae.

