BOSTON (WHDH) - Churches will be exempt from Boston’s mask mandate set to go into effect later this week.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey said her decision not to require masks in places of worship comes after a federal ruling in Colorado, based on the First Amendment.

“I certainly recommend that all of us take the precautions necessary to be safe,” she said. “We certainly understand freedom of religion and that exemption and that was upheld by courts. And we respect that.”

In the same breath, Janey said she is still encouraging church leaders to do what they can to protect their members.

“I hope we all do what we can to protect ourselves by wearing our masks, and slowing the spread and of course getting vaccinated,” she said.

In response, Global Ministries Christian Church’s Pastor Bruce Wall said he feels the mayor’s message is sending mixed signals.

“Some people might be confused. If there’s no mask mandate, maybe this virus is dying out and it’s not. It’s increasing, people are being infected and we’re hearing stories of people dying,” said Wall. ” I’m glad that she would think the churches would want something like this, but for our church I would encourage our members because of the science, to continue to wear their masks and be very careful.”

The Dorchester pastor said that in conversations he has had with other church leaders, most everyone seems to be on the same page.

“I know that the people in our church, and other churches that I’ve been talking with, pastors are saying they want their members to be protected,” he said.

Wall said he will continue to ask his members to wear masks, and continue live streaming services as he’s done for 15 years.

“For me, in this house, we’ll continue to wear the masks until it’s safe to take them off,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)