Housing project welcomes homeless veterans

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Homeless veterans are getting more help in northern New Hampshire.

Harbor Homes, a nonprofit agency, led the development of the Boulder Point Veterans Housing project, which includes a 29,000-square-foot building in Plymouth with 25 one-bedroom apartments and five two-bedroom units. In addition to stable housing, residents will receive support services, health care and case management.

The project got its start nearly seven years ago when a small group of residents raised concerns about the lack of resources for homeless veterans in the area. Public and private funding helped bring the project to fruition.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for Sept. 6.

