Houston police helicopter crashes. 1 pilot dies, another in critical condition

(CNN) — A Houston Police Department helicopter crashed early Saturday morning, killing one pilot and leaving the other in critical condition, authorities said.

Both pilots were flown to Memorial Hermann hospital for surgery and were in critical condition, Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a press briefing posted on Twitter.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner later said one of them died.

The pilots were responding to a call about a report of bodies in the bayou at about 2 a.m. local time, Acevedo said. The helicopter crashed into part of an apartment complex where no one lives, and no one else was injured.

Members of the Houston Fire Department cut the pilots out of the wreckage, he said.

“How that pilot was able to avoid the actual apartment, the apartment buildings, where the residents were sleeping. It’s just, again, there’s some silver linings.” Acevedo said. “There were no flames involved.”

