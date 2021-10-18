(WHDH) — A man stuck in traffic recently called 911 because he had to use the bathroom and asked an officer to send help, authorities said.

The man was sitting in a traffic jam in Ontario, Canada, earlier this month when he called Peel Regional Police and said that he needed to pee and the cars ahead weren’t moving fast enough, the law enforcement agency said in a tweet.

In a 38-second clip of the 911 call that was shared by the department, a dispatcher can be heard saying, “Okay, you have the police. Where is the emergency?”

“Actually the thing is, I have to pee, and these guys in front of me aren’t moving,” the caller responded.

The shocked dispatcher said, “This is your emergency? You have to pee?”

“Yeah,” the caller answered.

The dispatcher then asked, “How are the police going to help you urinate?”

The caller then bluntly stated, “I have to pee, man.”

Calling 9-1-1 because you need to use the bathroom and the car ahead isn't moving fast enough, is definitely #NotFor911.



9-1-1 misuse can potentially prevent someone with a life-threatening emergency from getting help on time. Learn more at https://t.co/7jcGpmW4zL#911Awareness pic.twitter.com/yC2cZz2hqk — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 8, 2021

The dispatcher, annoyed by the man’s phone call, told the caller that he could not help and hung up the phone.

The police department warned that misuse can potentially prevent someone with a life-threatening emergency from getting help on time.

