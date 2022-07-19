BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency on Monday in the City of Boston beginning Tuesday, July 19 through Thursday, July 21 as weather forecasts predict temperatures as high as the mid-90s.

“We’re working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week’s extreme weather,” said Wu. “It is clear that a changing climate is a risk to our health and communities. I urge everyone to stay cool and safe, and check on your neighbors during the week.”

To help residents stay cool, cooling centers will be open at 12 Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) community centers Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A full list of centers can be found at boston.gov/heat. Due to the rising COVID-19 case count, the use of masks in cooling centers is strongly recommended.

According to the city, more than 50 splash pads will be open at parks and playgrounds throughout the City. Select indoor BCYF pools are open and the outdoor BCYF Mirabella Pool is open Wednesday through Sunday. Registration for a time to swim can be found at this link.

Wu advised that people should stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity during peak hours and use sunscreen. Wu also warned to not leave children or pets alone in vehicles.

The city also announced for those experiencing homelessness the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) operates emergency shelters at 112 Southampton St. and 794 Massachusetts Ave. These facilities are air-conditioned and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Information on heat safety tips can be found online at boston.gov/heat and by following @CityofBoston on Twitter. Residents can sign up for AlertBoston, the City’s emergency notification system, to receive emergency alerts by phone, email or text. Sign up online here. Residents are also encouraged to call 311 with any questions about available City services.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)