BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Braintree American Little League team received a warm welcome in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, ahead of the Little League World Series on Tuesday.

The trip to Williamsport with their families will be a memory they’ll cherish forever.

“They’re making so many great friendships, both internationally and [with] kids from around the U.S.,” said Derick Naumann, Braintree American parent. “It’s just been a great experience for everybody.”

“The best in the world, it’s surreal,” said Kristen Nagle, Braintree American parent. It’s, it’s amazing. These kids, they’ll know in the future how incredible this is.”

The team took part in the annual “Grand Slam Parade” that welcomes all 20 teams. It’s an experience the players and their families will never forget.

“Colman texted me, he said, ‘Mom! This is amazing!'” Nagle said.

“We got to see all the boys come right down, like we had a great position,” Naumann said. “They came right by us, we got to make eye contact with them, they saw us, the big support for New England. I mean, it was great.”

The Little League World Series kicks off on Wednesday, but the boys from Braintree American will play Thursday afternoon.

They will play a team from South Carolina, the representative of the Southeast region.

In 2024, Lake Mary Little League, a team from Florida, won it all against Chinese Taipei in the final game.

