FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - There’s been a lot of winning in Foxboro this season, thanks in large part to the signing of Stefon Diggs in free agency.

The addition of the veteran receiver is a major reason why the Patriots are sitting with 13 wins and an AFC East title heading into the final week of the regular season.

Diggs, 32, hit the 80-catch mark in last week’s win over the New York Jets, cashing in on a $500,000 incentive.

The Patriots top wideout leads the team with 82 catches and 970 receiving yards. He’s been everything the Pats could have hoped for on the field.

Diggs led the way for a receiving corps that’s hardly brimming with marquee talent.

“We got that offense that we spread the ball around,” Diggs said after last week’s game against the Jets. “We don’t got that offense that one guy gets this, one guy gets that, but I feel like out of everybody, I feel like I get a good portion, you know? And I’m thankful and I always tell them that each and everyday.”

The Patriots are standing by Diggs and released a statement, saying in part, “The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

