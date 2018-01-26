How do Pats players manage pain? James Harrison spends $300K a year to keep in shape

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Tom Brady has been letting the world in to see how his personal trainer stretches his muscles to manage pain and lengthen his career, but he’s not alone in going to great lengths to extend his career and ease the hurt.
“I do it because it feels good and it works well,” Patriots linebacker James Harrison said.
The 39-year-old veteran reportedly spends $300,000 a year on a regimen that includes acupuncture and cupping, which is a practice that uses the suction of hot glasses applied to the body.
Photo by @fritzphotos // Words by @petergwin New England Patriots linebacker James Harrison (@jhharrison92) knows about pain—KNOWS about it. For nearly two decades he has been delivering and receiving devastating blows on NFL fields. This afternoon, at age 39, he will step onto the field for today’s AFC Championship Game as the oldest defensive player in professional football. (His teammate @tombrady is a year older and among the oldest offensive players.) Last spring, he let photographer Fritz Hoffmann and I visit him in Arizona #onassignment to document his workouts (lots of power lifts) and meticulous health routine (no alcohol, refined sugar, or processed carbs). In between weightlifting sessions, we asked him his secret for playing such a violent game at such a high level for so long. “Ain’t no damn secret, man. HARD WORK, lots of hard work!” Well that, and a lot of attention to caring for his body. Harrison spends about $350,000 a year employing a team of specialists, including massage therapists, acupuncturists, and chiropractors, who help manage the punishment his body endures. One of them is Codi Hoos, a massage therapist who uses cupping, an ancient therapy practiced for centuries in China, to reduce muscle soreness. I mentioned to Harrison that scientists are skeptical about cupping some of the other treatments he uses. Harrison shrugged. “All I know is before I get treated, I HURT, and after, I feel better.” #NFL #Defense #Cupping #Patriots #Newengland #footballer
The bruises you might see on top athletes like swimmer Michael Phelps are caused by cupping.
So how does the cupping work? That’s not a concern for Harrison.
“I don’t know. I just know it makes me feel better,” Harrison said. “That’s all that counts.”
Acupuncture is just one of the pain relievers defensive lineman Trey Flowers uses.
Tight end Dwayne Allen swears by something called fascial stretch therapy, a muscle stretch routine he learned about from another player.
So when you see great plays on the field, know there’s a lot going on off the field that helps make them possible.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)