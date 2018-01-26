How do Pats players manage pain? James Harrison spends $300K a year to keep in shape

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Tom Brady has been letting the world in to see how his personal trainer stretches his muscles to manage pain and lengthen his career, but he’s not alone in going to great lengths to extend his career and ease the hurt.

“I do it because it feels good and it works well,” Patriots linebacker James Harrison said.

The 39-year-old veteran reportedly spends $300,000 a year on a regimen that includes acupuncture and cupping, which is a practice that uses the suction of hot glasses applied to the body.

The bruises you might see on top athletes like swimmer Michael Phelps are caused by cupping.

So how does the cupping work? That’s not a concern for Harrison.

“I don’t know. I just know it makes me feel better,” Harrison said. “That’s all that counts.”

Acupuncture is just one of the pain relievers defensive lineman Trey Flowers uses.

Tight end Dwayne Allen swears by something called fascial stretch therapy, a muscle stretch routine he learned about from another player.

So when you see great plays on the field, know there’s a lot going on off the field that helps make them possible.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)