How does a shelter in place order disrupt everyday life?

BOSTON (WHDH) - As leaders in New York, Illinois and California order all non-essential workers to stay home, 7NEWS takes a look at what a shelter in place means for everyday life.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced dramatic new orders Friday, as his state battles the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re going to put out an executive order today,” he said in a virtual press conference. “New York State on Pause: Policies that Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone.”

All non-essential workers are now mandated to stay home.

“Why am I increasing the mandates? Because the numbers are increasing,” Cuomo explained.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio had been advocating for what he deemed a shelter in place.

Cuomo refused to use that terminology feeling that it brought to mind mass shootings. According to him, words and phrases that scare the public should be avoided.

Emergency preparedness expert Justin Kates said the difference in terms is sometimes just a matter of context and messaging.

“In most cases what they’re talking about is keeping somebody inside an away from a hazard,” Kates explained. “So in the case of what we’re looking at today, the hazard is this virus. So each term might be used by different jurisdictions and it might actually mean the same thing.”

Cuomo is calling his order “PAUSE” and all New Yorkers are being asked to avoid gather in public, practice social distancing and avoid public transportation unless absolutely necessary.

“This is not a permanent state” California’s Governor Gavin Newsom assured. “This is a moment in time.”

On Thursday, California became the first state to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, restricting travel to only essential needs.

Golden Staters are still allowed to go outside for a walk, a run, or to get food and medical care.

But, depending on the region, violating that stay-at-home order could come with a fine.

A number of leaders have said the hope is not to punish people but to convey just how serious this emergency really is.

“If we’re to be criticized at this moment, let us be criticized for taking this moment seriously,” Newsom said.

Those orders mean that nearly 20 percent of the country is being ordered to stay home to help stop the spread of the virus.

