How each UMass campus plans to honor the class of 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts will be honoring the class of 2020 in different ways at each campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

About 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students are expected to graduate from UMass this school year after switching to remote learning during the spring semester.

“The members of the Class of 2020 will always hold a special place in University of Massachusetts history,” said UMass President Marty Meehan. “In the face of fear and doubt they persevered and achieved their goals. They should be proud. Their families and friends should be very proud. We are all proud.”

How each campus will honor their graduates:

UMass Amherst

A 15-minute online celebration will be held on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Speakers include UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy, President Meehan, biochemistry and molecular biology student Grace Jung, and UMass Amherst alumnus John Jacobs ’90, co-founder and chief creative optimist of Life Is Good.

UMass Boston

A formal, in-person commencement is being scheduled for a date to be determined. The originally scheduled commencement dates of May 28-29 will be acknowledged with a special video message for graduates and their families.

UMass Dartmouth

Graduates will be congratulated through social media and email on May 8. Among those who will be providing congratulatory videos are Chancellor Robert Johnson, President Meehan, faculty, staff and alumni. Live commencement ceremonies are being planned for Oct. 9 and 10.

UMass Lowell

A virtual commencement ceremony is scheduled for May 29 at 5 p.m. Speakers will include Chancellor Jacquie Moloney, President Marty Meehan, UMass Trustee Chairman Rob Manning, criminal justice student Rachel Record, and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. The campus plans to hold a future on-campus event for the Class of 2020 when large gatherings are permitted.

UMass Medical School

The UMass Medical School was the first medical school in the nation to accelerate and hold early Commencement for 135 new physicians in the Class of 2020 during a virtual graduation on March 31.

The school’s Graduate School of Nursing and the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences will hold virtual commencement ceremonies on May 31 at 10 a.m. and noon, respectively. Speakers will include Chancellor Michael F. Collins, Provost Terence R. Flotte, President Meehan, as well as the deans and class speakers from each school.

