BOSTON (WHDH) - People across the country have gathered in protest against the military action in the Middle East.

Dozens of people gathered on Boston Common Monday night, calling for an end to the bombings in Iran.

Protesters also condemned the killing of Iranians in those ongoing strikes.

“My question for you is how is this liberation?” one speaker said. “Bombing schools and hospitals does not bring democracy. Apparently, peace negotiations don’t bring peace either.”

Protesters said the United States should focus on funding for healthcare, schools, and housing, rather than bombings.

